Anti-state elements want to halt elections: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, has said that anti-state elements wanted to halt elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to postpone elections in the country.

The purpose of the election commission (EC) was to conduct transparent elections, adding that for this purpose, the caretaker government had taken measures to ensure peace and security for holding the elections in time.

Commenting on the previous governments’ flaws, he said, “We are making efforts to streamline the system.” About code of conduct, he said code of conduct had been shared with political parties.

To a question about merit, he said that all the postings and transfers were made following the merit.

To another question regarding water issue in the country, he said the entire nation was united and unanimous over the matter of water reservoirs.

The minister was of the view that Kalabagh dam was an excellent plan, but, unfortunately, the matter had been politicised. He, however, said that the people were realising the significance of water.

Ali Zafar stressed the need for proper use of water so that extra water could be saved for dams.