‘Shahbaz always blames others for his failure’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has alleged that the PML-N president is habitual of holding administration responsible for his failure.

Addressing a PML-Q and PTI joint meeting in Gujrat on Sunday, he said the Lahore show was destined to flop while the PML-N president could not hide his conspiracy by hurling abuses at the police and the caretakers. The meeting was also addressed by PTI candidate from PP-31 Ch Salim Sarwar Jaura, Mian Imran Masood and other leaders. Ch Pervaiz Elahi alleged that Shahbaz Sharif has always been in the habit of targeting junior officers on surfacing of the results of his wrong doings and shortcomings; he had punished numerous deputy commissioners, SPs and junior officers for his own doings.