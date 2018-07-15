‘Huge profit can be earned by scientifically saving animal skins’

LAHORE: Sindh caretaker Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer has said that Pakistan's leather industry is the second largest export earning sector after textile. He said that at present this sector is sharing almost 980 million yearly volume but has the potential to multiply this volume of exports with improvement in quality and diversification.

Mian Nauman Kabeer said that the leather industry plays a significant role in the economy of Pakistan. Pakistan is leading in leather technology and quality wise our leather is second to Italy in the world. In this context it is necessary that the public should be informed that how to save the sacrificial animals skins on scientific grounds so that country could earn huge foreign exchange. Livestock Department has initiated a roadmap to educate slaughterers and animal farmers.

This was stated by the Provincial Minister while addressing a seminar organized by provincial livestock and dairy development department at Town Hall on Saturday regarding prevention of sacrificial animals skins during Eidul Azha for the promotion of leather industry.

On the occasion chairman hide and skin improvement sub committee of Pakistan Tanneries Association (PTA) Agha Saidaain Secretary PTA Fahim Ahmad Registrar Breeding Authority Dr. Asif Sahi Additional Director (livestock) Dr. Zubair Bari people attached with Lahore hide and skin market and representatives of welfare and religious organizations were also present on the occasion.

Mian Nauman Kabeer emphasized to save animals skins timely on scientific grounds on the eve of Eidul Azha in order to get economic benefits for the country. Livestock & dairy development department is also engaged in educating the public in this regard he added. He said that leather industry is playing an important role in the economy of the country. Millions of people are affiliated with this industry and livestock sector is playing a vital role in the eradication of unemployment.

The young generation should also think of joining this sector for their bright future instead of running after government jobs he said adding that livestock department has started an awareness campaign for safeguarding sacrificial skins to help reduce the losses. He said that Pakistani skins are most expensive precious and large in size in the whole world but unfortunately these precious skins are got damaged due to nonprofessional butchers and hot weather.

The provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development said that the country can earn billions of rupees from the skins as these are source of prosperity. He also directed to initiate public awareness campaign for saving cattle skins during Eidul Azha and added that livestock department can also benefit the leather industry by sensitizing the farmers and people about safety of animals skins.

PTA office bearers said that the cost of sacrificial animals skin is reduced by 10 percent with every passing hour without salt and after ten hours it becomes totally useless. Representatives of different welfare organizations appreciated the measures taken by the livestock department and assured full cooperation to the government.