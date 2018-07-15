Sarri replaces Conte as Chelsea manager

LONDON: Chelsea finally got their man on Saturday with Maurizio Sarri succeeding Antonio Conte as manager on a three-year deal after the conclusion of protracted negotiations over compensation.

The 59-year-old former Napoli head coach becomes Roman Abramovich’s ninth full-time manager in his 15 years as owner (with interim bosses that rises to 13) less than 24 hours after Conte parted company with the club he led to a league title and the FA Cup in his two years there.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea.”

Napoli are believed to have held out for at least A£4.5million ($5.9million, 5million euros) in compensation whilst according to reports Sarri will be paid A£5.7million a year.

He had remained under contract with them even after they appointed Carlo Ancelotti as his successor. Sarri, a chain-smoking former banker, said he would be starting his new job “and meeting the players” on Monday ahead of Chelsea’ pre-season Australia tour. “I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves,” he said.

Winning trophies didn’t save Conte being shown the Stamford Bridge exit door and he didn’t even get a chance to say farewell to the players once he had been officially notified by chairman Bruce Buck on Thursday afternoon as they had left the training ground.