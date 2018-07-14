PTI to pull country out of crises: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak said that his party had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He was speaking at public gatherings in Khat Killay, Dheri Katikhel and Nowshera Kalan. He said that the PTI had become a political force and would sweep the upcoming general elections.

Pervez Khattak said that the PTI-led previous provincial government introduced reforms in education, health and other departments. He said that no political party would form governments in the centre and all the four provinces.

The PTI leader also condemned the suicide attack on the Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour. Mir Ahmad Khan, Imtiaz Ali, District Councilor Nausher Khan and others along with their family members and friends announced joining the PTI.