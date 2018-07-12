A letter for Pesco

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities must draw attention to the Ijaz Abad Gulbahar area which is facing an acute shortage of electricity and the voltage fluctuation problem. It is unfortunate that despite regular calls, no one at the call centre receives the call. If the call is received, consumers are talked to in a harsh tone and are threatened to do whatever they can. The unprofessional attitude of the staff brings a bad name to the Pesco department.

Some people are of the opinion that these officers are involved in unfair practices as in the said area there are a few homes that have more than one air-conditioners running round the clock against the payment of a fixed amount – which is significantly lesser than the bill paid by other consumers – of monthly bill. The authorities concerned must take strict notice of this incident and inquire about the unprofessional and harsh attitude of officers.

Nasir-Uddin Bangash

Peshawar