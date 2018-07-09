Khursheed bags Twin City tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Khursheed Abbasi clinched men’s singles title in the Engro Twin City Tennis Championship beating Musa Chaudhry 6-1, 7-5 in the final at the Pakistan Tennis Complex courts.

Khursheed won the final in presence of packed to capacity audience who enjoyed the final to the fullest. Khursheed, who was trained by leading coach Mehboob Khan, gave a good account of himself in straight sets win. Saleem Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation, was the guest of honor and distributed prizes amongst winners and runners-up.

Saifullah on the occasion stressed the need to further popularise game of tennis in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“Local tournaments are important as they throw up talent for the national events. Indeed efforts of Fazale Subhan to organise the local events would go a long way in popularising the game of tennis,” he said.

Earlier, Kamran Khalil welcomed the chief guest. Arif Qureshi gave a detailed resume of the tournament.