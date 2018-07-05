Minister stresses women empowerment

CARETAKER Provincial Minister for Population Welfare and Social Welfare & Bait-ul- Maal Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq said sustainable and inclusive family planning should be part of the national security model in order to make progress and to add Pakistan to the list of developed countries.

Faisal Mushtaq was addressing a meeting held in the office of Punjab Population Innovation Fund.

He said, “A developed society gives due respect and rights to women”. Population Innovation Fund Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Jawad briefed the minister about the working, goals and different projects of the department.

The minister said awareness among people about contraception was essential, for which the services of religious scholars and teachers were very important. The minister lauded the services of the organization which was currently working in nine districts of Punjab. Faisal also visited to Anjuman- i-Sulemania Model Children Home. He inspected different sections of there. He met with the children and asks them to recite the Holy Quran. He vowed to resolve the issues of children home pointed out by the administration. He showed satisfaction over the administration and arrangements of the Home. RAILWAYS MINISTER: Railways Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharocha spent a busy day in Lahore while visiting Railways Headquarters, Railways Workshop, Lahore Railway Station and Mayo Gardens. She reached the previous night by train from Islamabad to Lahore. She was welcomed by Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aftab Akbar and the guard of honour was presented to her by the Railways Police. Addressing the briefing session, she said, “I am caretaker minister for railways, and after the tenure, I will be the ambassador of Pakistan Railways. The Senate chairman also appreciated the work of railways. Everyone is appreciating the punctuality and cleanliness in trains. Positive reception cannot be achieved with money.

Our hard work and dedication is the proof of people’s love and trust for our department.” She issued directions to the officers concerned about the operations especially with regard to the passenger sector in Balochistan. She said all the railway tracks, including in Karachi, which passed through the densely-populated area should be more protective for children. The provincial and local governments should cooperate with the railways authorities for this, she added. She also gave instruction to the officers to open railways schools in Quetta. She appreciated that Pakistan Railways gave 50 per cent discount to senior passengers. She said some special package for the special persons should also be announced. She was briefed by the CEO that Railways had preserved its heritage and, for this, a museum had been made at Golra Railway Station. The budget of Sports Department has been increased to Rs 30 million and the players are winning gold medals, he said. Pakistan Railways is operating 110 passenger trains and 62 freight trains daily. Railways has 455 locomotive, 1,460 passenger coaches and 16,085 freight vans. All the land record of Railways has been computerised. The 3,839 acre land has been cleared of the encroachments and Railways has got its possession, the CEO told the minister. Lahore Divisional Superintendent Sufyan Dogar and Additional General Manager, Traffic, Abdul Hameed Razi were also present. The Railways minister also visited the control room of the fire station and appreciated it. She was presented a handmade souvenir of an engine by the officials.