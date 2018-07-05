Sindh sent reminder for wildlife policy comments

Islamabad: The Ministry of Climate Change has sent a reminder to the Sindh authorities to file comments about the country's first national wildlife policy. Until now, all provincial wildlife departments except Sindh's have sent its input on the policy to the federal ministry.

Charing the third meeting with stakeholders for consultation on the national wildlife policy at the ministry here, Inspector General Forests Syed Mehmood Nasir said the climate change secretary recently sent a letter to Sindh's wildlife secretary reminding him to submit comments on the policy.

He said all other provincial authorities had submitted input on the national wildlife policy.

The inspector general forests said the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Pakistan had agreed to hold a consultative workshop on wildlife policy. Mehmood Akhtar Cheema, the IUCN country representative, told the participants that all other policies including forests policy, climate change policy and wetland policies must be reviewed first before formulating the wildlife policy.

The IG forests asked the IUCN to invite all stakeholders to the workshop including representatives from fisheries, tourism and custom departments of Pakistan.

It was suggested during the meeting that Ministry of Defense can be asked to nominate their representatives to attend this meeting to consult on wildlife issues which fall in areas under the jurisdiction of forces. Dr Ali Nawaz of the Snow Leopard Trust highlighted that human wildlife conflict should be considered in this policy.

He said it was an issue of all provinces that will be increased with passage of time and so, it should be given due importance. He also pointed out lack of job opportunities for students who are opting professional wildlife studies.

He stressed upon developing linkages among academia, research and students on wildlife.

It was decided to distribute zero draft among all stakeholders in which they will incorporate their comments in writing for next meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives from AJK wild Life department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department, WWF Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department and others.