Abstract art aims to promote love, positivity

LAHORE : Ayesha Butt, who has made abstract art a motivational instrument to spread love, positivity and happiness to the tired and depressed people in our society by using warm, vibrant and bright colours in her paintings.

One of the best and perhaps, the only self-taught artist in her own right, depicts positivity, happiness and life in her creations, told The News during a discussion on her paintings at the Ejaz Art Gallery on Monday.

Brought up in the historic and serene environment in Lahore's walled city, inside Bhatti Gate, she loves to paint in Acrylic, though has used many other medium too, but, to her, Acrylic suites her. Born to a highly respectable, educated and renowned family with a curious, creative and artistic mind, Ayesha took keen interest in all forms of art.

She focused on pure abstract painting and interior designing as a tool of self-expression. She truly believes that art has no boundaries and limitations which is clearly depicted in her amazing art pieces.

She has her own unique style of abstract art which is very rare and amazingly beautiful. Her colour schemes are all inspired from nature - especially flowers. Her paintings take you to a beautiful world of imagination where you can relate yourself and attach various meanings to her paintings.

Most of Ayesha's work, especially the recent and fresh paintings are on display at the Ejaz Art Gallery. The vibrant, warm and full of life colours are the hallmark of her paintings. She has created over 60 paintings so far soon after her retirement when she started to paint in full thrust. She can be best described and judged through her creations.

Ayesha would never budge into any kind of external or internal pressure and also wouldn't let anything become a hurdle or a weakness in her way to make her goals a reality.

She learned stain-glass painting just in one day by experimenting on her own. She did not attend any art school and rather went to business schools. The fire and the thirst for art kept burning in Ayesha's soul and she never turned her face away from it even being immersed in the crude world of banking.

Bachelors of commerce and masters of business administration, she served two of the leading financial institutions of Pakistan on senior positions and then became an entrepreneur and leading corporate trainer of emotional intelligence and mind sciences. After 13 years of corporate experience, she took an early retirement in 2016 from the post of CEO of her own private company and started perusing her talent and love for art.