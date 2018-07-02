Media’s role stressed as major poll watchdog

Islamabad : Participants of a training workshop on Thursday said that the media should not only play the role of a major watchdog during the coming general elections but also inform people about the holding of the elections, political parties and their manifestos.

The three days event was held here by the Individualland Pakistan with the collaboration of Tabeer - Consolidating Democracy in Pakistan on election laws, role of political parties in articulating interests of their constituents and role of media/journalists as civic educators.

The panelists said media is important organ of the state and it should keep close on eye on every incident during upcoming general election to be held on July 25, for ensuring transparent election in the country.

They also called for balanced and objective reporting of the elections and said the objective and impractical reporting of both print and electronic can help avoid 'misadventures' in politics.

During the workshop different training sessions was held regarding reporting of politics and political parties, media role in efficient functioning of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), what is new in election act 2017 and the code of conduct issued by ECP for media coverage of general election 2018.

Media persons from both print and electronic media organizations attended the workshop. Election experts Shabbir Ahmed, Mazhar Laghari and Khurram Malik from the Tabeer were spoke on the occasion.

Shabbir Ahmed, an elections expert, sensitized journalists to the Elections Act 2017 and said for the first time, domestic and international observation were included in the law.

Ahmed also spoke at length about transparency and accountability during election. He said that the ECP must share the rule its made and get their feedback.