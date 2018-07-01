Rs3.184 billion TMA budget approved

Rawalpindi : Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Saturday passed the annual budget allocating Rs3.184 billion for the fiscal year 2018-2019 compared to Rs2.65 billion allocated in the year 2017-18.

The budget allocation was announced by Rawalpindi Mayor, Sardar Mohammad Nasim who also chaired the session attended by deputy mayor and all members of their respective union councils including lady councillors.

Out of the total amount sanctioned in tax free budget as stated by mayor, allocation of Rs310.59 million has been earmarked for development projects during the year 2018-19. The development funds would be spent on new and on-going schemes. For non-development works huge amount of Rs1.63 billion had been earmarked. For repair and maintenance works Rs10.2 million would be spent in the current year.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that Rs20 million have been earmarked for improvement and cleaning of 11 Nullah leh channels passing in different laocalities of Rawalpindi. This year TMA would spend amount on cleaning of 11 lai tributaries however, from next year we would demand off the Punjab government to allocate funds to this civic body for this purpose.

Compared to Rs220.24 million allocated for payment of salaries during the next fiscal year an amount of Rs910.73 million has been sanctioned.

Sardar Nasim while talking about source of income to be generated told the session that during the fiscal year TMA through collection of property tax would be generating revenue worth Rs330 million. After deducting 15 per cent collection charges, the remaining amount is divided by 50 per cent between TMA and Wasa. Similarly, through transfer of property tax, TMA, has set up a target of generating Rs150 million. The mayor drew the attention of members that during previous fiscal year 2017-18 TMA had to earn Rs40 million though Building/Conversion fees however, a huge amount of Rs240 million was generated through this source which he termed is a record earning made by this civic body all over Punjab. Now during the year 2018-19 TMA has decided to generate Rs210 through building and conversion fees.

Moreover, Mayor informed that Rs380.15 million would be generated through PFC Award and Rs130.96 million from rent of government buildings and play lands.

Sardar Nasim said that on the directives of Punjab chief minister amount of Rs880.15 million have been sanctioned for payment of salaries to sanitation staff who were transferred by TMA to Solid Waste Management Company. This amount would be spent on meeting other expenses as well, he added.

Similarly, TMA has decided to open a Community Centre at Chamanzar Colony on which work is in progress. For this purpose an amount of Rs500 million have been earmarked in the budget, Sardar Nasim said. After announcement of the budget, the members unanimously approved it.