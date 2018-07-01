PDCA to launch women cricket team

LAHORE: Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA) has decided to also launch its women cricket team.

Following in the footsteps of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, PDCA decided to also introduce its women cricket team.

The annual summit of PDCA was held at a local hotel and was attended by Senior Vice President Ishtiaq Ahmed, General Secretary Atta ur Rehman and representatives of 18 association.

The summit discussed the strategy to make it possible for deaf women. Four teams from all provinces have been decided to be prepared initially.