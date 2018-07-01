70 fake treatment centres sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed 70 quacks’ centres.

Out of the sealed centres, 28 were in Gujranwala, 15 in Kasur, 14 in Faisalabad and 12 in Sheikhupura. The PHC teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. They visited 209 centres and found 61 quacks had left quackery and turned into other businesses.

Hospital: The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has directed the administration of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to take more steps for improve patient care and improve the arrangements in emergency department.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the administration has been asked to ensure availability of medicines, efficient janitorial services for proper and round-the-clock cleanliness, efficient security services, availability and functioning of ventilators and proper parking facility for vehicles of attendants.

The administration has also been asked to ensure maintenance and functioning of X-ray, CT scan and MRI machines to provide diagnostic facilities to the patients for maximum possible hours. The department has also directed the hospital administration to ensure availability of adequate number of wheelchairs and stretchers with clean bed-sheets in emergency department. Moreover, the administration has been directed that bed management be ensured by implementing concept of bed bureau to avoid doubling of patients on one bed.

These directions were issued in the light of observations made by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar who had paid a surprise visit to the Emergency Department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital the other day.

During the visit, the secretary had made several observations and the department had issued instructions the hospital to address all the short-comings observed by the secretary.

A compliance report was also sought from the hospital administration.

honoured: To honour the services and dedication of work, a farewell ceremony was arranged on the retirement of Ward Attendant Rana Hanif here at Lahore General Hospital.

The management of LGH organised the ceremony which was attended by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-Ud-Din, Dr Nazir Ahmed, Para-medical Association Chairman Rana Pervaiz, doctors and medical staff.

Prof Agha Shabeer and Dr Nazir lauded the outgoing official’s services at the hospital. They said Rana Hanif has served the department in befitting manner and his behavior with doctors and patients was excellent.