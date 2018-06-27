ITF okays $50,000 for PTF, says Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has approved $50,000 grant for the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to improve the existing infrastructure.

This was revealed by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan at a luncheon hosted in honour of stakeholders at the Islamabad Club on Tuesday.

During his welcome address, PTF president said that recently received government’s special grant and ITF amount would be spent on raising five synthetic courts of international standard at the PTF Complex.

“I am thankful to the government of Pakistan for special grant of Rs5 million as well as the amount given to the tennis players and officials for winning the Davis Cup tie against Korea. The government’s donated amount and ITF’s special incentives would be spent on raising high quality synthetic courts at the PTF Complex.

“Though the ITF amount has yet been transferred to the PTF accounts, once received would be diverted for the purpose. The amount would be spent on making PTF Complex as one of the latest hard court facilities in the country. High quality artificial courts are expected to be completed before the start of the coming national and international season.”

Salim Saifullah maintained that the quality of the turf would be second to none. “Since we are to use this facility for the coming national and international events, the turf would be of seven to nine layers equal to what we get internationally.”

He praised former IPC Minister Riaz Hussain Peerzada for supporting the cause of tennis during his tenure. “The tennis fraternity in the country is really obliged to the former minister and former PSB Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for supporting the cause of tennis. Government’s donation of Rs50 million released two years back would help the game stand on its feet. I am also thankful to former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for showing support for the game.”

The PTF chief said that record number of tennis activities would not have been possible during the last two years without government support.

“Sports can’t grow in any country unless and until it is supported and backed by the government. In today’s world sports built country’s image. Look at the Football World Cup’s success.

“Everyone is visiting and talking about Russia. You need no other introduction of your country if you successfully host mega sporting events.”

Besides leading tennis players, the luncheon was participated by country’s tennis personalities including Justice Ijaz Yousaf, Syed Dilawar Abbas, former IPC Ministry secretary who is now Cabinet secretary Abu Kaif, PSB acting Director General Arif Ibrahim, PSB DDG Mansoor Khan, Azam Dar, PTF SVPs Khawar Hayat and Saeed Khan, Kamran Khalil, Mehboob Khan, Arif Qureshi, Inamul Haq, Qaiser S Mirza (Shalimar Club), Fayazul Haq (IPC) and Iftikhar Rasheed (ITF).