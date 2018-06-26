IHC seeks CDA report on Rawal Lake contamination

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Monday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report about the sources contaminating the water of Rawal Lake.

The IHC bench has also directed CDA to inform the court about how the catchment area of Rawal Lake is being encroached upon. A CDA counsel told the court that the sewerage waste also contaminating the lake as well.

Petitioner Pir Fida Hussain advocate and a local resident Jahangir Abbasi in their petition had adopted before the court that residential areas on the catchment of Rawal Lake contaminating the water with sewerage waste from Banigala, Barakahu, Malpur, Phulgran and Bahria Enclave. Rawal Lake is the major water reservoir for twin cities. The permanent contamination has made waters of this lake unhygienic and not fit for human consumption.

The petitioner further said that around 170 poultry forms along the Korang River also release their toxic waste into the lake. The IHC bench observed that such waste is not only hazardous for humans but for the marine life as well.