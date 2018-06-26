Chinese team, PTDC discuss tourism

Rawalpindi : The meeting of important tour operators from Southwest China, organised by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), was held at PTDC Headquarters Flashman’s Hotel here, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by PTDC General Manager Ali Akbar Malik. A 10-member delegation comprising tour operators from Southwest China led by President of the Chendu Overseas Travel Heyu Guan. The meeting was attended by Manager Human Resources Ejaz Ali, Manager Flashman’s Ashfaq Ahmed Loothar, Manager Publicity Mukhtar Ali and Deputy Manager Tour Khalid Jamil Satti. From private sector, President of the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO) Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, General Secretary Asghar Ali Pargak, President of the Sustainable Tourism Foundation, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, President of Panoramic Pakistan Tahir Imran and General Manager of Waljis Travel Irfanullah Baig, attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, General Manager PTDC Ali Akbar Malik said that Pakistan and China’s bilateral relations have been ideal for the past 70 years and they are strengthening the formation of CPEC and due to this economic corridor, the world has focused on this region. China is the top outbound tourist generating country in the world and China has also given Pakistan the status of most favorable country, so it is important that tour operators of both countries to establish links to promote tourism jointly. Pakistan is a peaceful country where tourism has a unique opportunity. The time is not far when the world will feel that Pakistan is truly a paradise. He said that along the CPEC, there are countless opportunities for investment in tourism sector from Khunjab to Gwadar. For the development of tourism, the private community as well as the local community needs to raise awareness about tourism, so that high and quality facilities are available to the foreign and foreign tourists.