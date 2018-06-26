Woman’s killer sentenced to life in prison

A man was convicted and awarded a life term on Monday for murdering a woman over her refusal to marry her daughter with him in 2014.

The court of an additional district and sessions judge of District Malir, concluding the trial against two men, Sheeraz alias Nana and co-accused Asad, observed that the prosecution had proved the murder charges against Sheeraz, but no sound proof was put forwarded against the co-accused.

The court sentenced the convict to life in jail, and acquitted Asad. Sheeraz had killed Ambar after she had refused to marry her daughter with him. The police had arrested him along with the dagger he had used to kill Ambar. The murder case was lodged at Malir City Police Station.

Gang rape case

A judicial magistrate of District Malir extended two- day physical remand against two suspected rapists Rehman and Nasir.

The counsel for the rape victim told the judge concerned that the woman’s family members were being threatened by the influential accused. He claimed that due to the threats, the victim was unable to come to the court to record her statement.

The counsel told the court that the victim was kidnapped from a park located in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and later she was raped by the accused. The counsel said it was a gang rape case and the accused should be tried under the relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that the case against the accused was lodged at Steel Town Police Station. The IO claimed that the efforts were under way for an out-of-court settlement. The court however directed the counsel for the victim to produce her on June 27 for recording her statement.