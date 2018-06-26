NAB decides to bring Hassan, Husain, Dar through Interpol

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to bring Hassan Nawaz, Husain Nawaz, sons former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan through Interpol.

According to a private news channel, the anti-graft watchdog will file an application to Interpol at concerned forum for the arrest of Hassan Nawaz and Husain Nawaz. The sons of Nawaz Sharif are nominated in three references including the Avenfield reference filed by the anti-graft agency in line with the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. The trial of Avenfield reference against the Sharif family is underway in the accountability court (AC). Meanwhile, a reference about assets beyond income resources is also being heard against Ishaq Dar.