Minister invites recommendations to improve health

Islamabad : Minister for Health Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh Friday called upon officers of his Ministry to focus their energies on provision of health services to the masses.

“Every effort should be made to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential and life savings drugs in the market.

Wider consultation is important to bring improvements in the health sector,” Yousuf Shaikh said, while interacting with high officials of the Ministry.

He directed the heads of institutions under his ministry to devise and submit concrete recommendations in this regard.

The Minister said that the caretaker government is committed to according high priority to the health sector and that all necessary steps will be taken in this regard.