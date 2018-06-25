The underdogs

Let’s begin with the positives. Despite the hue and cry surrounding the question ‘how will this government survive five years?’, it did. Suffice it to say, they pulled it off and landed on their feet.

In a way, this also bodes well for Pakistan as a crumbling democracy does not reflect a ‘success story’ globally either. Two governments effectively complete their democratic tenures. The tide seems to be changing, indeed.

Yes, the last five years were definitely a rollercoaster ride – not only for the leaders but also for the people. The first few years played out well for the N-League. People had come out and voted, there was a voice in the air which genuinely reflected awareness and more transparency, there was prospect of development; especially with CPEC materialising, the power crisis was being handled to the extent that outages had significantly been reduced across the country, the opposition was not sitting idle, national security was a priority, devolution was beginning to make more sense with superior provincial autonomy and diplomacy was running its usual course.

Even if your party did not win, the country seemed to be moving in the ‘right’ direction for the most part. Who would have thought that things would take a turn for the worst in the blink of an eye. What started off as a case which many thought would run its course and fizzle out became the highlight of the former ruling party’s tenure. All efforts made towards securing peoples’ trust backfired. What transparency? What leadership? What democracy?

Day by day, things began to look clearer – Pakistan’s leadership was hanging by a thread. The optimism with which things started ended in a disaster, a fiasco. Some suspected this from the beginning, while others thought it was never even a possibility. The masses were divided – accountability versus loyalty. Apparently, what prevailed was justice…of sorts.

The only pleasant surprise was the successful transition to the caretaker setup. We did it, even without our leader in the seat, we did it. But now what? Politics is ripe in Pakistan. Always has been, it seems. But the only difference is that this time around there is more to prove. Why though?

Aside from the media covering all politics in general, there is an underdog in the making – the people of Pakistan, These are not those who have been affiliated with politics or politicians; this underdog is the new generation, the youth, millennials, hidden voices and minorities. They existed five years ago but were still learning; maybe even planning. But now they are very much part of the system and are asking the right questions.

Freedom of thought has brought the underdogs forward and social media is their playground. Anything the media overlooks, the underdogs question. Ignorance is no longer an option with them. Their voices have to be heard. Their questions answered. Their concerns addressed. They are a force to be reckoned with. After all, their demographic profile adds up to approximately 30 percent of the county’s total population. If that is not a motivational indicator, then we are in big trouble.

So how does this play out for the upcoming election? The N-League stands at the mercy of its diehard supporters. Punjab still remains a stronghold but that is as far as it goes for now. However, Punjab will also want more this time. They are equally part of the underdog and they want a role to play in the next government. Should they be deprived of this right, there will be a problem. They know they contribute to half of Pakistan’s populace and are in a good place to negotiate. Therefore, the ball lies in the N-League’s court.

There is much ‘damage-control’ to be done in a very short time span. Nawaz may run the show from behind, but there has to be a face to vote for. Maryam struggles to prove her accountability before the courts, while Shahbaz maintains his campaign. The million dollar question surrounding the N-league remains its leadership. Who will be the next Nawaz if not Nawaz himself?

The PTI remains to be tested to the core. They had their chance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Did they deliver? We will never truly know to what extent. Some priorities were addressed while others were neglected. It is all too easy to say that the PTI flourished in KP.

All we know is that they have a leader who cannot catch a breath from his personal choices. Ironically, they keep coming back in different forms – the latest being in the form of a book. But this is politics in Pakistan, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. What better way to bring down a potential leader than to reveal to the public his deepest and darkest secrets. It almost seems as exciting as a work of fiction, crafted to cause chaos.

Regardless, Imran still has a love-hate relationship with the underdogs. He is a charmer. He has yet to fully prove himself. If at all, this works to his advantage. The underdogs know he is the next best thing, but are not confident enough to see this through until the end. An obvious dilemma surrounds this decision – will arrogance cloud his judgment? But an even obvious answer is known to all, that Imran has never taken centre-stage and could be what Pakistan needs.

For now, the PTI needs to avoid the unnecessary drama it has cooked for itself. It is time to play the game for what it is, convincing the underdogs that you are the next best thing for Pakistan. Any other game is both inconsequential and unnecessary. This includes massive sit-ins. You had five years to show the people your worth. It is time to set the record straight and win peoples’ trust before someone else does, again. The underdogs are leaning in Imran’s favour. They want change and they want accountability – much like Imran himself. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Imran.

Meanwhile, others will be observing. The landscape is changing and so is the mindset. The underdogs are not as easily convinced, nor are they as naive as they were five years ago. Everything is at stake.

The PPP knows its best bet is Sindh. But to what end? The people want a face, not a ‘leader-in-the-making’. They don’t want to spend another five years grooming a leader who may or may not fit the role. All conspiracies need to be silenced and a leader must emerge. Education is fundamental to Pakistan’s success in the long run. Perhaps this could be a potential starter to get the underdogs attention?

The field, therefore, remains open. The underdogs are ready for the 2018 general election, and they will not vote without answers. They are aware of their numbers, their intelligence and their role. In an indirect manner, they are the ones wielding the most power under the present circumstances. It is time to prioritise.

The writer is a lawyer based in Vienna