Call for timely completion of airport expansion

LAHORE : Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hassan Baig visited Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Airport Manager Tahir Sikander briefed him on different functions and facilities at the airport. Appreciating the existing services at the airport, the CAA DG stressed the need to improve the services and bring them on a par with the international standards. He also visited the expansion project site where he was briefed by the project manager, Major Aizaz. The CAA DG expressed his satisfaction over the progress of the project and emphasised on its timely completion. He directed the project team to prioritise the completion of approach roads to provide the general public with easy access to and from the airport. He said the project would go a long way in providing world-class facilities to the passengers.