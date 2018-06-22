Fri June 22, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Police highups visit memorial site

LAHORE: The newly transferred police officers from Lahore laid bouquet on Yadgar-e-Shuhada on Thursday. Those who visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada include CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, SSP Operations, DIG investigations, SP Headquarters and all SPs from operations and investigation wings. A smartly turned out contingents presented salute to the officers.

