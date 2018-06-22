Massive reshuffle notified in KP Police

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified massive reshuffle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department as a move to ensure transparent elections on July 25. The reshuffle of around 34 police officers had been proposed by the caretaker provincial government to the commission.

As per the notified list, the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) Akhtar Hayat Khan (PSP BS-20) was transferred from RPO Malakand to Mardan. Mohammad Saeed Wazir (PSP BS-20), RPO Hazara, was transferred to Malakand and Muhammad Alam Shinwari (PSP BS-20) from RPO Mardan to Hazara.

Dar Ali Khattak (PSP BS-20) was moved from RPO Bannu to Dera Ismail Khan and Muhammad Karim Khan (PSP BS-20) from RPO Dera Ismail Khan to Bannu. The District Police Officer (DPO) Khurram Rasheed (PSP BS-19) was transferred from Mardan to Bannu.

Capt (R) Wahid Mehmud (PSP BS-18) who was DPO Swat was transferred to Mardan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar (PSP BS-19) from DPO Abbottabad to Swat and Abbas Majeed Khan (PSP BS-18) from DPO Kohat to Abbottabad.

Arif Shahbaz Khan Wazir (PSP BS-18) was transferred from DPO Lakki Marwat to Lower Dir, Asif Gohar (DSP BS-17) from acting DPO Hangu as Acting DPO of Lakki Marwat in his own pay and scale.

Pir Shahab Ali Shah (BS-18) was transferred from DPO Dir Upper to Hangu, Mian Naseeb Jan (BS-18) Deputy Commandant PTC was made DPO of Upper Dir, Sohail Khalid (PSF BS-18) transferred from DPO Swabi to Kohat and Shehzad Nadeem Bokhari (PSP BS-18) from DPO Nowshera to Charsadda. Nowsher Khan (BS-18) was transferred from DPO Dir Lower to Lower Kohistan, Shahid Khan (BS-18) as transferred from DPO Lower Kohistan and posted SP Investigation Swabi. Zahoor Babar (PSP BS-18) was transferred from DPO Charsadda and posted as DPO Dera Ismail Khan, Zahidullah (PSP BS-18) from DPO Dera Ismail Khan to Nowshera and Abdus Saboor (PSP BSW-18) from DPO Shangla to Upper Kohistan.

Rasool Shah (PSP BS-18) was transferred from DPO Batagram to Shangla, Abdur Rauf Babar (PSP BS-18) who was SSP Coordination at the Capital City Police Peshawar, was made DPO Batagram, Iftikhar Uddin (BS-18) transferred from DPO Upper Kohistan to Karak and Cap (R) Muhammad Furqan Bilal (PSP BS-18) who was DPO Karak sent to Chitral.

Syed Khalid Mehmud Hamdani (PSP BS-18) was transferred from DPO Haripur to Swabi, Capt (R) Mansoor Aman (PSP BS-18) from DPO Chitral to Haripur and Rabnawaz Khan (BS-18) was transferred from DPO Mansehra and posted as AIG Enquiry & Inspection.

Abdur Rasheed (PSP BS-18) SP Elite Mardan was made DPO Mansehra and Muhammad Irshad (BS-18) transferred from DPO Buner and posted as SP Special Branch. Sadiq Hussain Baloch (PSP BS-18) was transferred from DPO Bannu to Buner and Iftikhar Ahmad (PSP BS-18) was transferred from SP Investigation Battagram and posted as DPO Palas Kohistan.

Shamsur Rahman (PSP BS-18) was transferred from SP Investigation Haripur and posted as DPO Torghar, Muhammad Arif (DSP BS-17), who was acting SP Investigation, was posted as acting DPO Tank and Shah Nazar Khan, who was DPO Tank, was made SP Investigation Haripur.