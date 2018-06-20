Sana asks Ch Nisar to end relationship with Nawaz gracefully

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah has called upon estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to end his relationship with party quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif gracefully.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said Ch Nisar must understand that when he would point a finger at anybody else, four other fingers would be pointing at him. Reacting to former interior minister’s statement at an election rally, Rana Sana said he had seen a new face of Ch Nisar, as his tone was sour and his language did not match his prestige.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif and Ch Nisar had long been associated with the party and each other and it was better for them to break their relationship respectfully. He said it would not be in the interest of both to remind each other of their beneficence. To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country at any cost and lead the nation during elections.