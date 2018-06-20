‘Youth could help elect better people in polls’

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said 60 per cent of the youth population of the country could serve as a guide and help the people choose their elected representatives through their overwhelming participation in the upcoming general elections.

He was speaking to a 35-member delegation of Youth Parliament, which met him at Governor House on Tuesday. The governor said the July 25 general elections would determine the destiny of the country, and the youth had to play an important role in the ensuing electoral process.

He said the previous federal government, during its five-year constitutional tenure, had strengthened the country as it had improved the law and order situation, employment, industries, investment, business and the energy sector.

He said the previous federal government had to face obstructions and interruptions on several occasions in its passage towards the development and progress of the country, but it had been successful in bringing about prosperity to the country with its fullest resolve and clear vision.

He claimed that Pakistan of the present day was peaceful with a strong economy, ample employment opportunities, and production of electricity in excess to meet the energy demand of the country.

Zubair said the people should exercise their right of voting on the basis of the performance of political parties and candidates so that the foundation could be laid for a strong and prospering Pakistan.

In this regard, he suggested, the youth should come up to the expectations of the people by rightly guiding the masses in order to help them choose their elected representatives in the assemblies on the basis of their integrity, character and performance.

He said the people knew well the performance of different political parties, which ruled the four provinces during the last five years. He said the people, while voting in the upcoming general elections, should keep in mind the performance of the past provincial government and to see as to what extent it had been helpful in providing essential services and relief to the masses. He said the previous federal government had also initiated several mega development projects in Sindh.

Traders’ community

The governor said businessmen and industrialists could provide the best guidance to the people about whom they should vote in the upcoming general elections.

Meeting a 20-member delegation of businessmen led by prominent industrialist SM Muneer, he said foreign investment was on the rise in the country while ample job prospects were being generated due to the establishment of new industries. He said the previous federal government through its wise economic policies had enabled the private sector to play an active role in the economic turnaround of the country.