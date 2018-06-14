Symposium calls for promotion of peace, tolerance

QUETTA: A symposium on Wednesday called for promotion of peace, tolerance and love in the country and around the world.

The symposium titled ‘Engagement of Bashar Core of Volunteers’, was held at the SOS Village in Quetta and was organized by Bashar, an organization comprising youth of the country and working for promotion of peace in the society.

Youth and social activists and members of the Bashar from across the country participated in the event. Special recreational activities were arranged for the deserving children of the SOS Village, Quetta. Gifts were also distributed among the children.

Naseem Khan Achakzai and Fatima Khan were the special guests at the event, who appreciated the efforts of Bashar in not only disseminating the message of peace to the whole world but also playing due role for the development and progress of the country through its voluntary social work.

Other speakers on the occasion stressed that Bashar is an organization for the youth and by the youth who are free of any bigotry and racism. “Bashar is working to provide the youth a platform where they can utilise their energies for the betterment of the country. It is also striving to bring improvement to the education, health, tourism and sports sectors besides alleviation of poverty through creation of job opportunities for the educated youth,” they said.

The objective of the event was to promote and deliberate on the importance of youth in the education sector and exchange and promote ideas while sharing true potential of the youth. The event highlighted the leadership skills of the youth, and stressed that the orphan and street children are an obligatory component of the state.