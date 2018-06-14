Decline of the rupee

The Pakistani people had to cope with two shocking developments: the sharp decline of the Pakistani rupee against the strong dollar – the rupee has been devalued by a whopping four percent – and the exorbitant increase in the prices of petroleum products price increase.

This means that the coming days will be tough for the caretaker government, which now have to take effective measures to tackle this situations.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi