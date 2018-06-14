Greece to decide new bond after Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS: The Greek government could discuss the timing of a possible new bond issue after next week´s meeting of euro zone finance ministers which is expected to decide on debt relief measures for Athens, the economy minister said.

Heavily indebted Greece, shut out of bond markets in 2010, has gone to the markets twice over the last 12 months in a bid to build a cash buffer that could reassure investors after its third bailout programme ends in August.

"All our efforts are focused on the Eurogroup of the 21st (of June) where we expect to have an agreement on debt relief," Greece´s Alternate Minister of Economy and Development, Alexis Charitsis, told a news conference on Wednesday in Brussels.

Asked whether Greece could issue new bonds before the end of its bailout programme, he said: "Any other discussions happen after the 21st".

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will discuss possible new debt relief measures for Greece the meeting in Luxembourg.