Nisar annexes Ramazan Golf title

LAHORE: Nisar Zaman attained glory in Ramazan Royal Palm Golf after the three segments held here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course. Royal Palm Ramazan Rose Bowl Golf Tournament came to a spiritually satisfying conclusion and the champion who emerged as the piously adored one was Nisar Zaman who gained success through a holy golfing touch which helped him to compile an admirable score of net 69, three under par and as a result he laid claim to the Royal Palm Ramazan Rose Bowl title for the year 2018. Of course during the course of this effort he faced a determined challenge from players like Col Jameel Khalid, Shahid Abbas, Tanveer Karamat, Azfar Hassan, Saeed ul Haseeb and Mansoor Zaigham who made a resolute and tenacious attempt to prevent his march to the title but in the ultimate reckoning, it was Nisar Zaman who stood out and others had to be content with victories in the allied events. In the allied events, Shahid Abbas had the honor of winning the first gross with a score of gross 82. As for the other winners Hammad Baig managed to win the best nine holes net and Faisal Sayid captured the best gross nine holes. Another one who did well was Nasir Tariq. He was the best out of the competitors seeking honors in the handicap category 19-24. Nasir Tariq gave a good account of his ability from amongst the talented ones.