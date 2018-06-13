Pak quality enhancement system highlighted at Turkey moot

PESHAWAR: The head of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar attended an international conference on “Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Foreign Language Education” at Bandirma Onyedi Eylul University, Turkey.

According to a press release, scholars from the US, Britain, Ireland, Bahrain, Poland and Northern Cyprus and delegates from 73 universities of Turkey attended the moot. The conference was aimed at examining the subject by bringing together experts from various educational institutions within the scope of the importance given to quality and accreditation at the level of the programme, especially foreign language education.

Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at Khyber Medical University, delivered a talk on “Quality Enhancement and Assurance System of Higher Education in Pakistan”. She presented the well-structured and dynamic system of Quality Assurance in Pakistan with a success rate to create a quality culture at higher education level.

Syeda Asiyah Bukhari also conducted a workshop on “Self-Assessment Report writing of an Academic Programme”, followed by an activity. Prof Dr Suleman Ozdemir Rector Bandirma Onyedi Eylul University, Turkey and Conference Organizer Prof Dr Donald Staub welcomed Syeda Asiyah Bukhari and thanked Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Vice-Chancellor, KMU and Pakistan for active participation in the conference and enlightening the academicians of Turkey about the best practices in the field of QA at Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Arshad Javaid appreciated the participation of Asiyah Bukhari in the international conference. He said that it was an honour for the KMU to extend quality assurance activities at the international level.