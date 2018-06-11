Mayor reviews historical buildings’ restoration works

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said measures were being taken to restore historical buildings and parks under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to their former glory.

“The engineering department has been directed not to change the original designs of the buildings and parks as they are historical assets of the city.” He said Frere Hall, Empress Market Denso Hall, Lea Market, Machchi Meyani, Spencer’s Eye Hospital, Leprosy Hospital, Manghopir, Sobhraj Hospital, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Jheel Park, Aziz Bhatti Park, Safari Park and other historical buildings would also be renovated. He said restoration work on Mere weather Tower was complete.

Akhtar was given a briefing on the restoration works of the KMC building and the renovation of its council hall as well. Chairman Parks Committee Khurram Farhan, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on the occasion.