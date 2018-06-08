Zimbabwe book showdown with Zambia

POLOKWANE, South Africa: Captain and goalkeeper George Chigova starred for defending champions Zimbabwe as they edged Lesotho on penalties Wednesday to reach the Cosafa Cup final against Zambia.

With the southern Africa championship semi-final goalless after 90 minutes in South African city Polokwane, Zimbabwe won the shootout 3-1 thanks to Chigova saving two spot-kicks.Chigova was beaten a second time, but the successful fourth Lesotho penalty was disallowed because the run-up of Jane Thaba-Ntso was judged illegal.

The giant 27-year-old goalkeeper saved three consecutive penalties in a quarter-finals shootout victory over Botswana three days ago.Surprisingly, his remarkable penalty-saving feats did not earn him the man-of-the-match award in either match.

Zambia defeated Madagascar 1-0 in the first half of a semi-finals double-header at Peter Mokaba Stadium, one of the venues for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.Lazarous Kambole scored the only goal six minutes before half-time to set up a repeat of the 2017 final, which Zimbabwe won 3-1 in South Africa.

Malagasy hopes of snatching a late equaliser suffered a setback when substitute Andriamanjato Tokifandresena was red-carded after being cautioned twice within three minutes.Lesotho face Madagascar Friday for third place and Zambia meet record five-time champions Zimbabwe the following day.