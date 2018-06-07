Pindiites facing 12-hour power outages

Rawalpindi : The residents of different localities have been braving hot weather coupled with prolonged power outages during the holy month of Ramazan. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) as per routine is practicing prolonged loadshedding of over 12 hours during day and night making the life of Pindiites very difficult like rest of the country. Although caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk had taken notice of prolonged load-shedding and directed the authorities concerned to take steps for curtailment of power sector losses so as to improve overall system efficiency and sustainability of the power sector. But all the orders of the caretaker prime minister feel reluctant to follow the orders.

The residents of Jhanda Chichi, Adiala Road, Gulistan Colony, Hazara Colony, Pirwadhai and Bakramandi have strongly protested against Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) which is continuously observing over 12 hours loadshedding under lame excuses. The protesters in their respective areas blocked roads and raised full throated slogans against Iesco for failing to provide electricity during hot and humid weather.

Meanwhile the residents of Committee Chowk, Gulistan Colony, Mukha Sing Estate, Soan, Dhoke Chiraghdin, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Pirwadhai, Humak Town, Sihala, Dhoke Ratta, Satellite Town, Dhoke Awan, Gora Syedan, Adiala Road, Khanna Dak, Kurri, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Tipu Road, Dhoke Juma, Adrra, Tench Bhatta, Kotha Kalan, Sher Zaman Colony, Hardo Gher, Kak Pul, Niazian, Bagan, Rawat, Lalkurti, Kalyal, Morgah and several other localities have been facing over 12 hours unscheduled loadshedding for past few days.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that they have enough electricity in the system but they have got orders from NTDC to adopt load management schedule to cover 450 MW deficiency. “The system of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) is strong but we are helpless due to overloading on Rawat Grid Station and Burhan Grid Station,” he said. He has claimed that load management is continued in different areas in Iesco region.