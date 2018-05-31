England players carve out strategy for racist abuse

LONDON: Ashley Young says England’s stars have discussed how they should react if they are subjected to racist abuse at the World Cup in Russia.

Young is aware that issues with racism could flare up during the tournament after a number of reports of abuse in Russian football.Earlier this month, the Russian Football Union was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (just under A£23,000) by world governing body FIFA following discriminatory chants from fans during the friendly against France in St Petersburg on March 27. It was alleged France players were subjected to monkey chants during the match at Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, which is one of the host venues for the World Cup.

Manchester United and England winger Young admitted he has already talked about the problem with his international team-mates. “Whether it’s going to happen, whether you are on the pitch, I’m not sure how you react to it,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll talk about it and we have talked about it, in the squad, in what to do and what not to do.”

Just over a week ago, England boss Gareth Southgate revealed part of his planning for the tournament would include preparing his players for any racist incidents they may face.“Hopefully FIFA, if anything is to come about, they will be able to deal with it,” Young added. Young confirmed he still has family and friends going out to Russia despite the concerns. Young, who has been capped 33 times and scored seven goals for England, has made Southgate’s 23-man squad having returned to the fold last November, when he made his first international appearance in more than four years.