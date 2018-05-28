Muslims to mark Qibla direction today

ISLAMABAD: Muslims around the globe will have an opportunity to mark exact Qibla direction, at 14:18 PST today (Monday). On this day, the sun will shine overhead ‘Qibla Shareef’ (Khana-e-Kaaba) enabling the Ummah to ascertain their exact Qibla direction, in their respective areas of residence, Met office reported. For the purpose, fix a stick on the ground vertically and the shadow of the stick will indicate the Qibla direction at abovementioned time.