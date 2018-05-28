Imran greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE: PTI chairman and cricket legend Imran Khan congratulated Pakistan after their thumping win over England in the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday. In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan said that it was a great win against England at Lords.

“This was a team hardly any expert gave a chance of beating England & that too so comprehensively,” he said. “A great team effort. Last time I landed in Karachi Pak won Champions trophy & today the Lords Test!,” he added .

Pakistan completed a convincing nine-wicket victory over England to win the first Test at Lord’s with more than a day to spare on Sunday. Set just 64 for victory on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series ahead of next week’s second Test at Headingley. Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail 39 not out.

England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in their first innings and declining to 160 for six in their second before fifties from Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess prevented an innings defeat.