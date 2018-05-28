Career counselling: questions and answers

Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi

Q1: I am doing MA in International Relations (IR) from Karachi University and currently I am in Part-II. After completing my MA what should I do for further studies?. (Nazir – Islamabad)Ans: With a good degree in International Relations you can compete for CSS and all you require is hard work in achieving good skills in English proficiency and basic sciences, general knowledge and current affairs. The other possibility would be to navigate your career towards media and journalism by doing an internship with a media group or perhaps going for a diploma in journalism whichever you find easier.

Q2: I read your articles in Daily Jang. I have just done my MS in project management and my graduation (BS) is in Mathematical Sciences. Now that I’m done with my masters, I have no clue what career should I choose. I need work experience for PMP but I’m fresh graduate. My uncle in London wants me to come there and start a career or continue with my further studies. Can you please guide me what should I do? (Musarat – Lahore)

Ans: I see that you have selected relevant combination in your undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications. I am sure with this strong mathematical background you would be able to display and implement your skills that you learned in your MS Project Management. Project Management is a very wide domain and I don’t see any reason why you can’t embark upon a good career in Pakistan for few years and then look up for higher studies in UK or elsewhere. If your uncle is willing to support your studies in the United Kingdom I can guide you where and what to study but at this point you must know that finding jobs in the UK is not easy at least very difficult.

Q3: I am a lawyer by profession with three years experience as a civil attorney. But I want to change my area of specialisation. Please guide me which area of legal practice has huge potential in future for personal and professional growth and development. (Irfan Ahmad Advocate – Sahiwal)

Ans: Legal education and knowledge of law can be used in many ways. There are a number of specialisations that you can choose from depending on where you want to practice. If this is Pakistan there are emerging opportunities in corporate and business law, maritime law and intellectual property where you can work with multinationals or as an independent consultant.

Q4: I did BCom from Punjab University. Now I am doing MBA from Virtual University. I passed just first semester. I have five years experience in accounts. I want your advice, in which subjects I should do MBA (IT, Finance, HR or Banking). In first semester of MBA I found IT subject interesting. And I want to do MBA in IT. Is my decision right? Now I am working in Saudi Arabia as an Accountant. (Muhammad Zeeshan – Lahore)

Ans: Since you have already done BCom I assume that you are good at numbers. If this is the case then my first recommendation would be to look at finance and banking. I am sure your experience in accounting will rightly plug into your MBA degree and you should be able to find appropriate career opportunity to further develop and enhance your career in the growing banking industry. It is always advisable to add IT and learn the latest financial IT skills and techniques which are now part and parcel of modern banking. I am sure even in Saudi Arabia your opportunities will have wider prospects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).