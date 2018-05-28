Hasan Raza caught on camera in alleged spot-fixing sting

DUBAI: Former Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza has been filmed on camera by news channel Al Jazeera in the same room while another former cricketer - Robin Morris from Mumbai - talks about facilitating spot-fixing in T20 tournaments.

Raza does not participate in the conversation between Morris and the undercover reporter, but is seated in the chair adjacent to Morris. Raza and Morris both played for Mumbai Champs, a team in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League between 2007-08.

Al Jazeera said Raza did not respond to its allegations, while Morris “denies any wrongdoing” and said the channel invited him “to audition for, and act in, a commercial movie ‘for public entertainment’.”

Raza made his debut for Pakistan as a 14-year old in 1996, becoming the youngest man to play Test cricket. He was part of seven Tests and 16 ODIs but has not played any international cricket since 2005. Raza had greater success in the domestic circuit, with 232 first-class matches to his name, alongside 197 one-day games and 36 T20s.

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement on the matter on Sunday saying, “PCB and its Anti Corruption Unit is in the process of reviewing reports regarding the alleged involvement of cricketer Hasan Raza in Corrupt Conduct.

Appropriate action, if any, will be taken after collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence. Till such time no further comments are made.”In the video, Morris talks about setting up a T20 tournament for the purposes of spot-fixing and betting.He says that no A-grade players will be involved, but that he can bring in B, C, and D grade players.He talks of taking such tournaments from Dubai, to Hong Kong, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.