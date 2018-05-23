Comonwealth Games: Indian, Pakistani athletes ‘vanished’

CANBERRA: More than 200 Commonwealth Games athletes including some members of Pakistani and Indian teams and officials went ‘missing’ in Australia after applying for refugee visas, with another 50 staying in the country illegally.

The figures were revealed by Immigration Department officials to a Senate committee hearing on Monday night. A total of 8,103 athletes, media representatives and officials arrived in Australia on temporary visas for the Gold Coast event which concluded on April 15, with 7,848 returning home after their stay expired last week, meaning 255 stayed in the country.

Of those who have remained in Australia, 205 were legally in the community on bridging visas as they await approval to stay on a permanent basis. Border Force officials have commenced a nationwide search for the other 50 who have overstayed their visas.

The majority of foreigners seeking asylum in Australia were from African nations such as Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria.Australia’s Department of Home Affairs deputy secretary, Malisa Golightly, told parliament on Monday night that most of the remaining participants “have applied for protection visas.”

“Anybody that is onshore can apply for protection legally once they are here, but of course then they are considered against the criteria for that visa,” she said. The temporary protection visas allow the Commonwealth Games participants to stay in Australia for up to three years and receive welfare benefits.