Nasir Jamshed case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: PCB’s Anti Corruption tribunal has adjourned the case hearing of Nasir Jamshed into his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the PSL second edition. The tribunal will hold its hearing now on May 25. In the previous hearing, Nasir’s lawyer Hassan submitted their reply to the PCB’s reply. Nasir is facing case of violating seven clauses of code of conduct and the hearing is underway at the National Cricket Academy. Hassan Warriach told media that tribunal has assured to proceed ahead in the case after reviewing all the evidences.