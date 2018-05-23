Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nasir Jamshed case hearing adjourned

Nasir Jamshed case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: PCB’s Anti Corruption tribunal has adjourned the case hearing of Nasir Jamshed into his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the PSL second edition. The tribunal will hold its hearing now on May 25. In the previous hearing, Nasir’s lawyer Hassan submitted their reply to the PCB’s reply. Nasir is facing case of violating seven clauses of code of conduct and the hearing is underway at the National Cricket Academy. Hassan Warriach told media that tribunal has assured to proceed ahead in the case after reviewing all the evidences.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar