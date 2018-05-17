Khurram excels in Dollar East triumph

KARACHI: Discarded Test opener Khurram Manzoor cracked a brilliant unbeaten half century as former champions Dollar East thrashed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) by nine wickets in the fifth Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup T20 here at Lawai Stadium on Tuesday night.

Khurram struck five boundaries and a brace of sixes in his 52 off 47 deliveries as Dollar East raced to victory in the 17th over. Chasing a modest 105-run target, openers Khurram and Adnan Raees gave Dollar East an opening stand of 45. Adnan was bowled by Muhammad Salman for 22, in which he hit a towering six.

Khurram added 60 for the second wicket unbroken partnership with Ramiz Aziz, who scored unbeaten 26 off 32 balls with one four. Dollar East reached the target with 3.4 overs to spare. CAA had been restricted to 104 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. Fahadis Bukhari scored 41 off 40 balls. His innings was studded with five hits to the boundary. Arsalan Farzand (13) and Yasir Mushtaq (11) were the others to manage double figures.

Left arm spinner Saadat Munir caused the main damage, taking two wickets for nine runs in four overs. Muhammad Umer claimed two wickets for 20 runs and veteran spinner Azam Hussain took two for 21.