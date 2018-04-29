Sun April 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Man killed in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident near Mufti Mehmood Chowk falling in the limits of the Saddar Police Station on Friday.

It was learnt that one Amjad along with his friend Tariq was on his way near Mufti Mehmood Chowk when a speeding vehicle (AEJ-390) struck his motorcycle. As a result, Amjad was killed instantly while Tariq sustained injuries.The injured was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition. The police registered the case and started investigation.

