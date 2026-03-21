BLACKPINK Rose reveals one skill she hasn’t ‘mastered’

Rose, BLACKPINK star isn't "completely comfortable" in her own skin.

The 29-year-old star is marking a decade with the popular K-pop girl group this year and has also released successful solo material but admits she still has to work on her confidence.

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Rosé told CR Fashion Book: "I feel much more comfortable than I did my early twenties, but I'm not fully there yet.”

"At 29, I haven't mastered feeling completely comfortable in my own skin, but I'm definitely better at it than I was years ago,” the Ice Cream hitmaker added.

She was asked if she thinks confidence is something a person can always develop, Rose answered, "I don't know if I've reached it yet. But it's something I have to work on every day.”

"Even when I feel very confident, my mind is constantly evolving and finding new challenges. It's ongoing work. But I'm learning little tricks - small ways to understand how my brain works,” the singer-songwriter mentioned.

Rose also expressed pride in the fact that BLACKPINK have spent a decade as a part of the music industry.

When asked if she is aware of the tremendous amount of success her band has garnered, she replied, “I definitely am. I feel it in my bones now. A few years ago, I would say, 'It's already been that many years.”

Rose continued, "But now I really feel the decade. We've been through so much. I'm grateful for those years.”

"In the past, I would focus only on the performing, working version of myself and neglect the others,” she further said, adding, "But I've learned that if I want everything to function well, I need to take care of every part of me, and I'm still learning how to do it."

Rose also particularly discussed her strong work ethic and how proud she is of it as it enables her to take on multiple opportunities.

The Korean star said: "I'm proud of my work ethic. I don't think I give it enough appreciation because it feels very natural to me."

"But I am proud of it. It's what drives me to do so many things and still have fun while doing this work,” Rose concluded.