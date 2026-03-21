Why 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay declares franchise 'over' after Taylor Frankie controversy?

Why 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay declares franchise 'over' after Taylor Frankie Paul controversy?

Taylor Frankie Paul's controversy has "tainted" The Bachelor franchise's reputation and its irreparable, former "The Bachelorette" star, Rachel Lindsay, believes.

During a recent chat on the Bachelor Party podcast, Lindsay articulated her thoughts, "I think it's over," following the ABC announcement that the upcoming season was axed due to the ongoing controversy.

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"I was trying to think of a scenario where it could be different, because this isn't just, 'Oh, we put it all on a person. This person did this.' This is the system that allowed this to happen," the TV personality said.

She further noted, "The name Bachelorette, Bachelor is tainted at this point."

And Lindsay thinks there is no going back, "How do you move forward past that? You can't," she claimed.

This came after the ABC announced that it had dropped the upcoming season of the show, the same day TMZ published a past video showing Paul throwing a chair at her ex, Dakota Mortensen, while there was a child around.

Paul and Mortensen's romance had been previously shown on the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Lindsay added she was aware of the fact before that Paul had been accused of domestic violence in the past, but she did not know the severity of it.

Lindsay explained, "I didn't do more research, and this is where I'm going to blame myself. I couldn't have explained it to you the way I can explain things now. I knew that there was an issue.

"I thought they both were at fault. I knew there was a child present. I thought it had been concluded that the child was not struck, and I thought she pled to something."