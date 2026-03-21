Morgan Evens gets real about 'awful' divorce from Kelsea Ballerini: 'Wouldn't wish it upon anyone'

Morgan Evens is trying to find “hope” and focusing on “positive things” after the divorce.

In a recent chat on SiriusXM’s "The Highway" with Cody Alans, the Australian country star opened up about his life after his separation from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini in 2022.

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As the singer appeared on the show to promote his new album, "Steel Town," he looked back his journey after his divorce.

Morgan began, “It's an awful thing for anyone to have to go through, and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone, but I guess like everything, you know, life goes on.”

He went on to explain, “You know, ‘I think you're going to look back at this and you're going to be so grateful for every second. When you're in it, it doesn't feel like that at all. It kind of feels like an eye-roll-y kind of like, ‘Of course you would say that,’ but man, I'm so grateful for where I'm at in life right now.”

Morgan expressed his gratitude for “the way everything has gone” to lead him where he is today. “So all that advice actually rings true,” he noted.

"You find new kind of strength in yourself, new resilience, and I think you really find who your real mates are as well and who the real genuine people you have in your life are,” the musician added. “I feel like they're all the most important parts of life.”