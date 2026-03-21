NASA Artemis II gets new launch timeline

NASA has again moved its lunar rocket to the launch pad located in Florida to prepare for its upcoming moon mission, which will send four astronauts to orbit the moon next month. The Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center became the starting point for rollout operations, which began on late Friday.

NASA plans to launch the Artemis II mission on April 1 if weather conditions continue to be acceptable. The crew, which consists of three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut, began their quarantine period earlier this week in Houston.

NASA Artemis II mission

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The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket travelled nearly 4 miles atop a massive crawler transporter which first entered service during the Apollo missions. The rocket reached the launch pad after an 11-hour delay which occurred because of strong winds that pushed the journey back by multiple hours.

NASA engineers expect their latest repairs to succeed. The project faced multiple delays because of previous problems which included hydrogen fuel leaks and clogged helium lines.

The technicians fixed fuel leaks at the pad, but they needed to return to the assembly building because of the helium situation which occurred in February.

The Artemis II crew will orbit the moon and return to Earth without landing. The mission aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface later this decade. The last human journey to the moon occurred during Apollo 17 in 1972.

NASA now plans a two-person lunar landing by 2028 under Artemis. NASA officials show both caution and optimism about their plans. The upcoming days will dedicate themselves to checking system operations and assessing weather conditions, which both serve as essential factors for obtaining launch authorisation.