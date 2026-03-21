Taylor Frankie Paul faces son custody blow amid Dakota Mortensen assault investigation

Taylor Frankie Paul loses custody after explosive video surfaces

Taylor Farnkie's ex husband Dakota Mortensen, has been granted temporary custody of their two-year-old son, Ever, amid an ongoing domestic assault Investigation.

After a controversial video leak of the "Bachelorette" star, she lost the custody of her son under the protective law, after Dakota's filing on March 19.

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Ever now will temporarily live with Dakota as of the news of the protective order's granting, People reported.

Moreover, a hearing has been scheduled for April 7, in which Taylor will be able put forward her side of the story in court.

The order reads, "No parent time is allowed until the scheduled hearing."

This came after TMZ published Taylor's 2023 footage of beating Dakota, as she threw chairs at him while a kid was nearby.

Due to the ongoing investigation, ABC also cancelled "The Bachelorette" season 22, set to premiere on March 21.

For those unversed, on March 16, People reported that Paul and her ex-boyfriend are involved in an open "domestic assault investigation," a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department revealed.

The source said “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th,” but did not share further details at the time.

However, Taylor's insider denied she was “violent” during the incident and said the reality star was “focused” on her now-cancelled Bachelorette premiere.