Nicholas Brendon ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star last video sends chills

Nicholas Brendon, renowned for playing Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, posted a video of him coughing up smoke a week before he tragically died.

The 54-year-old’s family confirmed his passing in a social media post on Friday. They wrote:

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"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart."

Just a week before his death, Brendon can be seen speaking to his fans outside of what is supposedly his California home.

In the 45 minute long clip appeared to be part of a long running dialogue the actor had with his audience.

Nicholas Brendon: Facebook

The most recent clip, which was posted on March 14, the TV star can be seen rocking back and forth as he coughed aggressively.

With his voice cracking, Brendon said, “I’ve had a fire all day, because it’s been cold… but it’s amazing what it’ll do to you, when you breathe smoke”.

The Buffy star later added, as he coughed aggressively: “F*** this f****** smoke. I sound like Bane.”

The video was captioned: “There is some chit we should chat about. Come one. Come all.”

During the video, at one point the actor started talking about the huge show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “I believe that the way that the show ended shouldn’t have ended the way that it did,” he said. “Sarah [Gellar, who played Buffy in the show]... she worked really hard but she sort of f***** the show, in a way.

“She told everyone she was leaving way too late into the series, so [creator] Josh [Wheddon] was not prepared for that,” he added.

“You have an arc every season… it wasn’t fair to the crew, the cast or the show,” Nicholas Brendon concluded in the video of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.