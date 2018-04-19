Explosives recovered, raids on to arrest Daesh members

PESHAWAR: The police during an action recovered ammunition and explosives dumped in a house being used by Daesh in Ghazali Garhai in Regi, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal Wazir told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that the cops, while acting on a tip-off, raided a house in Ghazali Garhai and recovered three anti-tank mines, one rocket launcher, seven mortar shells, rocket shells, 100 electric detonators, three leads used in suicide jackets and other ammunition.

The official, flanked by SP Rural Shafiullah Gandapur, SP City Kokab Farooq, DSP Rahim Hussain and others, said the ammunition and explosives were dumped in plastic drums in the house.

The police have started conducting raids for the arrest of two suspected terrorists, Abdullah and Mumtaz, alleged members of Daesh, and wanted by the police in connection with a number of terrorist incidents.

The SSP operations said the explosives were dumped in the house for a major terrorist attack in Peshawar. However, he added, the timely action by the police saved the city from a disaster.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal told reporters that the police had also arrested the killer of a transgender and another person Izaz who were murdered on the Ring Road near Dilazak Road a couple of weeks ago.

The official said one Bilal along with Asif had planned attack on a transgender named Chutki.

The SSP said that on the day of the incident, Bilal mistakenly opened fire on the namesake of Chutki and the real target remained unharmed. The police arrested Bilal, while raids were being conducted for the arrest of his accomplice.